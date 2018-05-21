FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's 5-Star chief Di Maio says law professor Conte should be PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Monday he wanted law professor Giuseppe Conte to be the prime minister of a coalition government that could take office later this week.

“I am very proud of this choice, Giuseppe Conte will be the head of a political government agreed by two political forces,” Luigi Di Maio told reporters after recommending his nomination to President Sergio Mattarella.

The head of state appoints prime ministers in Italy and is not obliged to accept Conte’s name.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

