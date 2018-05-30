Italy's 5-Star chief appeals to League to back down on Savona

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday appealed to the far-right League to drop its insistence that euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona should be economy minister in a government of the two parties.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

5-Star and the League proposed Savona to head the key ministry in a coalition that seemed poised to take office last week, but the head of state vetoed Savona due to his views on the euro, leading to renewed political uncertainty.

“Let’s find someone of the same caliber as Savona, who would still remain in the government in another ministry,” 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella. “If the League agrees ... we can still form a government.”

So far the League has refused to take part in any government that did not have Savona as economy minister.