May 31, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 5-Star, League chiefs meet, still seeking economy minister: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leaders of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far right League were meeting on Thursday to try to pick a candidate for economy minister in order to present a coalition deal to the head of state, a 5-Star source said.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini have not yet found a substitute for their previous choice as economy minister, eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona, who was vetoed by President Sergio Mattarella, the source said.

The two leaders hope to reach a deal later on Thursday or on Friday, the source said.

The meeting between Di Maio and Salvini is still ongoing.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

