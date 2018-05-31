Italy's 5-Star, League chiefs meet, still seeking economy minister: source

ROME (Reuters) - The leaders of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far right League were meeting on Thursday to try to pick a candidate for economy minister in order to present a coalition deal to the head of state, a 5-Star source said.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini have not yet found a substitute for their previous choice as economy minister, eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona, who was vetoed by President Sergio Mattarella, the source said.

The two leaders hope to reach a deal later on Thursday or on Friday, the source said.

The meeting between Di Maio and Salvini is still ongoing.