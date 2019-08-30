Italian 5-Star leader sets out conditions for coalition with PD

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement warned on Friday that his party would not join a new government unless its policy program was adopted, striking an uncompromising stance as coalition negotiations continue.

Luigi Di Maio, speaking after talks with prime-minister-in-waiting Giuseppe Conte, said any new administration would have to back a number of 5-Star initiatives, including a drive to cut the number of parliamentarians, and accept that the motorway concession of Atlantia be revoked.

“Our program points are clear. If they are included in the government program, then we can start. If not, it would be better to go back to elections, and, I might add, as soon as possible,” Di Maio told reporters.