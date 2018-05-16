FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 11:17 AM / in an hour

Italy 5-Star head says expansionary policies best way to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Wednesday the best way to cut Italy’s huge public debt was by investing more and helping the economy to grow.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio looks on during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Analysts are concerned that big spending plans by 5-Star and the far-right League, who are negotiating to form a coalition, will push up Italy’s debt, which at more than 130 percent of national output is already the highest in the euro zone after Greece’s.

“The recipe for lowering the debt is through investments and expansionary policies,” Di Maio told reporters in parliament.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer

