World News
August 23, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy 5-Star not planning talks with former ally League-lawmaker

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement will not hold talks with its former government ally the League while it tries to reach a deal on forming a new coalition with the Democratic Party (PD), a top lawmaker said on Friday.

Francesco D’Uva, parliamentary party leader of the 5-Star in the lower house, made the pledge after meeting his PD counterpart.

The PD has said it wants reassurances the 5-Star will not hold parallel consultations with the far-right League while trying to strike a deal with the opposition center-left group.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below