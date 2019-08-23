Italy 5-Star not planning talks with former ally League-lawmaker

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement will not hold talks with its former government ally the League while it tries to reach a deal on forming a new coalition with the Democratic Party (PD), a top lawmaker said on Friday.

Francesco D’Uva, parliamentary party leader of the 5-Star in the lower house, made the pledge after meeting his PD counterpart.

The PD has said it wants reassurances the 5-Star will not hold parallel consultations with the far-right League while trying to strike a deal with the opposition center-left group.