April 18, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Italy 5-Star tells League it must decide on govt by end of week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, looking to break a prolonged political deadlock, said on Wednesday the far-right League must decide by the end of this week if it wanted to join forces in a new government.

Speaking after talks with the head of the upper house Senate, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated his refusal to join any coalition with the League’s long-standing ally — former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!).

“5-Star is ready to sign a government contract with the League and not with all the centre-right,” Di Maio said, telling League leader Matteo Salvini that time was running out. “He must take a decision this week.”

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones

