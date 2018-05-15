FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Italy's 5-Star chief says policy agenda with League almost completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Tuesday the policy agenda his party is negotiating with the far-right League is almost completed and called on the League to have the “courage” to see it through.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

The two parties have spent the last six days drawing up a so-called “contract” intended to be the basis for a coalition government between the two groups following an inconclusive March 4 election.

“The contract is almost finished,” Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook. “This is the moment to have the courage to go all the way.”

He echoed remarks from League leader Matteo Salvini that European Union budget rules need to be changed to allow Italy to spend more, though Di Maio added that this should be done in agreement with Italy’s European partners.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.