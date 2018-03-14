FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 14, 2018 / 2:40 PM / in 18 hours

Italy's 5-star leader promises careful economic management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Wednesday he had no intention of plunging the country into chaos, promising a responsible economic policy if his party formed the next government.

Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio gestures during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentil

Five-Star emerged as Italy’s biggest party from a national election on March 4, behind a center-right coalition, but neither group got enough seats to form a working majority.

Speaking to businessmen in Milan, Luigi Di Maio reiterated the well-established 5-Star line that it was no longer time to leave the euro currency and said before talking about breaking EU deficit rules, Italy needed to crack down on wasteful spending.

He also said he wanted to head off any automatic increase in sales taxes, such as one now foreseen for the end of this year, if the national deficit breaks pre-established limits.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.