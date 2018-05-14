Italy's 5-star leader says needs more time to finalize government deal

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement has asked the president for “a few more days” to wrap up a government coalition deal with the far-right League, the head of the anti-establishment party, Luigi Di Maio, said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

The two parties announced last Wednesday they were looking to forge a government more than nine weeks after an inconclusive election, but despite making progress on policy priorities they have yet to decide who should lead the coalition.

Di Maio met with President Sergio Mattarella on Monday to report on the progress made. “We told the president we needed a few more days to definitively conclude the discussion on policies and then form a government of change for our country,” he told reporters afterwards.