Italy's 5-Star leader says told president his recommendation for PM

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Monday he had told the head of state who he believes should be named prime minister to end 11 weeks of political deadlock after March’s inconclusive election.

“We indicated to the president the name of the person we think is best placed to push forward, with solid leadership, the government contract that we will soon sign,” Luigi Di Maio said after meeting President Sergio Mattarella.

Di Maio gave no name, but Italian newspapers have reported that 5-Star and its coalition partner the League have agreed that Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor, should lead their government.

Di Maio appealed to international observers to ease up on their criticism of the nascent administration.

“Let us get to work first and then criticize us. You have every right to do so, but let us start first,” he told reporters.