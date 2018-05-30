FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 5-star, League renew efforts to form a government: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League have renewed efforts to form a coalition government after the president rejected their eurosceptic economy minister pick at the weekend, a 5-Star source said on Wednesday.

The parties are trying to find “a point of compromise on another name” for the economy ministry, the source said.

The coalition may also be widened to include another right-wing party, the Brothers of Italy, the source added.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer

