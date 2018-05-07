Italy's 5-star says will not back technocrat government

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Monday his party would not back any stop-gap, technocrat government put together to end two months of political deadlock.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio looks on during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Speaking to reporters after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, Luigi Di Maio said if it is not possible to put together a government based on a political deal between 5-Star and the far-right League, then a snap repeat election should be held.

Italian politics have been in limbo since an inconclusive vote on March 4 which saw a center-right alliance led by the anti-immigrant League win the most seats and the 5-Star emerge as the biggest single party.

Di Maio confirmed that he was willing to give up his previous insistence that he become prime minister, a shift in stance he announced on Sunday.

“If there is goodwill, a government can still be formed,” he said, while reiterating his refusal to enter into any coalition deal with the League’s main ally, the Forza Italia party led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The League’s leader Matteo Salvini has so far refused to split with Berlusconi.

“We are still united,” a senior Forza Italia lawmaker said on Monday following a meeting of the center-right alliance. This was confirmed by another Forza Italia senator.

The center-right leaders will formally announce their position after meeting jointly with Mattarella later on Monday.