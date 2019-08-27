World News
August 27, 2019 / 8:20 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Italy's 5-Star suspends talks with PD, seeks commitment on Conte

1 Min Read

5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement said on Tuesday that it will not reconvene government talks with the opposition Democratic Party (PD) until the PD publicly commits to a new coalition led by outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The head of state, President Sergio Mattarella, has given the two parties until Wednesday to seal a deal for the formation of a new government. If they fail to do so, Mattarella will name a new caretaker government and call early elections.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mark Bendeich

