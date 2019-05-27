Italy's Di Maio says no one within 5-Star party asked for his resignation

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio casts his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Monday none of his party colleagues had asked for his resignation following a poor showing at European elections over the weekend.

“Everyone (within 5-Star) agrees that the movement needs to re-organize itself but no one said heads should roll,” Di Maio told reporters in Rome when asked whether he was considering stepping down as 5-Star leader.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took just 17.1% of the vote in Sunday’s election, half the score the party had gained in national elections just over a year ago. Its ruling ally, the far-right League, won 34.3% of the vote, doubling the score of the 2018 polls.