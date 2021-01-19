Renzi's party to abstain in Italy Senate, sources say, denying rumours of 'no' vote

Italia Viva party leader and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrives to attend a debate at the Senate prior to a confidence vote, in Rome, Italy January 19, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party will abstain in a crucial confidence vote in the Italian Senate on Tuesday, party sources said, denying rumours they may vote against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s ruling coalition.

An abstention means the government would almost certainly survive the do-or-die vote.

A report on the website of Corriere Della Sera daily said the party was considering a “no” vote, despite earlier comments by its former Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova saying it would abstain as it did in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday.

However, three Italia Viva sources told Reuters the party would indeed abstain. Its position will be expressed officially by Bellanova in the Senate ahead of the vote, with a result due some time after 8 pm (1900 GMT).