May 17, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's 5-Star, League plan to halt sale of Alitalia: League economics chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League plan to halt the sale of Italy’s insolvent national airline Alitalia, the League’s economics chief Claudio Borghi said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Alitalia's logo is seen on top of the headquarters at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A draft obtained by Reuters of the two parties’ joint programme intended to be the basis of a coalition government said Alitalia needs to be “relaunched” and that Italy must maintain a “competitive national carrier.”

Asked by Reuters if this meant that the parties’ plan was that Alitalia should no longer be sold, Borghi replied: “Yes.”

The former centre-left government has been seeking a buyer for Alitalia for the last year, but the sale process was delayed as a result of uncertainty over the March 4 election, which ended in a hung parliament.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Steve Scherer

