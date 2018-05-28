FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 9:19 AM / in an hour

Italy's 5-Star considers election alliance with League: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is considering campaigning together with the far-right League if the nation goes back to the polls, a 5-star source said on Monday.

The two parties abandoned their plans to form a coalition government after Italy’s head of state vetoed their choice of economy minister on Sunday. 5-Star had waged an independent campaign at inconclusive March 4 elections, while the League campaigned as part of a coalition of right-wing parties.

“It is too early to know what will happen. We will soon vote on the budget law and will understand what will happen,” another 5-Star source said.

Earlier on Monday, League leader Matteo Salvini said his party was evaluating whether to continue the alliance with the 5-star in any new elections.

Reporting by Massmiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Mark Bendeich

