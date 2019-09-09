Italy could still revoke Atlantia's motorway concession: PD lawmaker

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government could still decide to revoke Atlantia’s motorway concession, Graziano Delrio, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, said on Monday.

The PD is backing a new executive with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which blamed Atlantia for the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa last year and has vowed in the past to revoke Atlantia’s concession.

The new government’s program talks about a “revision” of the concession.

“There are assessments about the concession that are being made by the prime minister’s office, and these could go all the way to revoking it,” Delrio, the PD chief in the lower house, told reporters.