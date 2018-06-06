FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Italian government to review mutual, co-op banking reform: Conte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new government will review the previous administration’s shake up of mutual and co-operative banks, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Wednesday, without giving any details.

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during his first session at the Senate in Rome, Italy, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Conte, who heads a coalition that unites the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, also confirmed that his government would look into separating investment banking from retail banking.

While the possibility of splitting investment and retail banking was included in the coalition contract, the document made no mention of undoing the reform of the large “popolari” banks that was a flagship project promoted by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Valentina Za

