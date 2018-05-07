Italy's Berlusconi cautions against July vote, says autumn better

ROME (Reuters) - Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party cautioned its political allies on Monday against rushing toward an early election in July, saying it would be better to vote in the autumn.

FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Berlusconi’s main ally, the far-right League, called on Monday for a July ballot after efforts to form a coalition government and end two months of political deadlock failed.

“We are not afraid of an election, but a summer (vote) does not help turnout. Autumn is better,” Forza Italia said in a statement, adding that it needed to discuss the political situation with its partners.