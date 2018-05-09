FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 7:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Berlusconi gives green light to 5-Star/League government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday gave the green light to his ally the League to try to form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, but said his own party would not support the coalition.

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi smiles as League party leader Matteo Salvini (not seen) speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

His announcement could open the way for a new government to take office within days, ending nine weeks of political stalemate in Italy following inconclusive March elections.

5-Star has offered to forge a coalition with the far-right League on condition it abandons its long-time partner Berlusconi. League leader Matteo Salvini has refused to do that without the approval of his veteran ally.

“It certainly won’t be us who imposes vetoes,” Berlusconi said in a statement, adding that although he would not support this new coalition in parliament, his partnership with the League would still continue at a local level.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
