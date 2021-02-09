Italy's Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi government: paper

FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he is discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, in Milan, Italy, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME (Reuters) - The decision by Italy’s far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Draghi is trying to forge is “wise” ad will be appreciated in Europe, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

In an interview with daily La Repubblica daily, the business tycoon said Draghi, often credited with saving the euro, had “great capacity to manage difficult situations” and would do well in Italy as well.

Berlusconi added that Draghi’s government would not be a technocratic one, but a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus emergency.