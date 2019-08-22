Italy's Berlusconi says his party wants snap vote after talks with President

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, accompanied by Anna Maria Bernini, Mariastella Gelmini and Antonio Tajani, leaves a news conference after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s opposition party Forza Italia wants the country to go to the ballot if a center-right government cannot be formed, leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday after coalition government between the 5-Star Movement and the League collapsed.

Former Prime Minister and media tycoon Berlusconi spoke after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who has to decide whether to call an early election or give a mandate to form a new government after consulting with political forces.