Italy's Berlusconi wants center-right to form government with center-left support: Senator

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi wants to convince his coalition allies to try to form a minority government with support from the center-left Democratic Party, a senator from his Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a meeting in Rome, Italy, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A national election on March 4 gave no one group enough seats to form a majority, starting a power struggle between the right-wing coalition, which won the most seats, and the anti-system 5-Star Movement, which emerged as the biggest party.

Berlusconi told a meeting of newly elected parliamentarians he wanted a minority government “with the support of the PD on individual measures”, Forza Italia Senator Luigi Vitale told reporters.

The four-times premier acknowledged that his partners, the euroskeptic League and nationalist Brothers of Italy, disagreed with this plan, adding, “We will convince (them),” Vitale said.