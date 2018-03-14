FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Italy's Berlusconi wants center-right to form government with center-left support: Senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi wants to convince his coalition allies to try to form a minority government with support from the center-left Democratic Party, a senator from his Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a meeting in Rome, Italy, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A national election on March 4 gave no one group enough seats to form a majority, starting a power struggle between the right-wing coalition, which won the most seats, and the anti-system 5-Star Movement, which emerged as the biggest party.

Berlusconi told a meeting of newly elected parliamentarians he wanted a minority government “with the support of the PD on individual measures”, Forza Italia Senator Luigi Vitale told reporters.

The four-times premier acknowledged that his partners, the euroskeptic League and nationalist Brothers of Italy, disagreed with this plan, adding, “We will convince (them),” Vitale said.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
