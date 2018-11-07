World News
November 7, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian government wins Senate confidence vote on security bill

1 Min Read

Opposition senators protest as they hold placards reading "Yes to the safety, not to the Government" before a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome, Italy, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government won a confidence motion in the upper house Senate on Wednesday on a contested security decree, which tightens immigration regulations and bolsters anti-terrorism and anti-mafia rules.

The bill was championed by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also head of the far-right League, but was opposed by a handful of members of his coalition ally, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

The government comfortably won the vote by 163 to 59. Had it lost the motion, it would have been forced to resign.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.