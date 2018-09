ROME (Reuters) - A government meeting summoned by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the 2019 budget made useful progress, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“It was useful and positive,” Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, said after leaving Conte’s office.