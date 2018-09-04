FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini says government aims to respect budget rules

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will try to respect EU fiscal rules and honor pre-existing budget commitments, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday, looking to calm investor fears over the coalition’s economic plans.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Milan, Italy, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

“We will look to respect all the rules, all the constraints and all the commitments made. We can make this country grow and make Italians better off without irritating those who watch us from on high,” Salvini told reporters.

“We will try to be good and convincing.”

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

