ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition is willing to keep the public deficit below 2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), a government source said after a meeting at the prime minister’s office over the budget late on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

The executive must present its budget targets this week.