ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli will see the country’s president at 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT), the president’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli speaks to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

President Sergio Mattarella has asked Cottarelli to form a stop-gap government to lead the country to early elections. Cottarelli is expected to unveil his cabinet after the meeting.