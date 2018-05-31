FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Italy's League, 5-Star clinch deal on coalition government: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s League party and 5-Star Movement have agreed to form a coalition government in which the little-known economics professor Giovanni Tria will take over the pivotal economy ministry job, sources from the two parties said on Thursday.

The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

President Sergio Mattarella torpedoed an initial attempt by the League and 5-Star to form a coalition, rejecting their previous candidate for the economy portfolio, 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona, who has spoken out against the euro single currency.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

