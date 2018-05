ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League are close to an agreement over a cabinet team, two 5-Star sources said on Thursday as talks between the two parties continued.

Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The groups are locked in talks to try to form a coalition government and end three months of political deadlock following inconclusive March 4 elections.