FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 21, 2018 / 9:22 AM / in 2 hours

Euroskeptics to head Italian parliamentary finance committees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Two leading euroskeptics from the far-right League, Claudio Borghi and Alberto Bagnai, were picked on Thursday to head respectively the Budget Committee in the lower house of parliament and the Finance Committee in the upper house Senate.

Committee heads can guarantee a fast track for government legislation and slow down opposition amendments.

Borghi has called for the issuance of short-term government bonds, known as mini-bots, to pay companies owed money by the state, while he and Bagnai have repeatedly railed against EU budget restraints.

“The goal to balance the budget has destroyed our economy,” Bagnai told Reuters earlier this year.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.