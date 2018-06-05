FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 5, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's new government wins first confidence vote in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new, anti-establishment government won its first confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had presented his coalition’s agenda of tax cuts and higher welfare spending.

The government, backed by the 5-Star Movement, founded nine years ago as a grass-roots protest group, and the right-wing League, won the vote by 171-117 in the 320-seat Senate.

On Wednesday Conte’s administration, which was sworn in on Friday, faces a confidence vote in the lower house Chamber of Deputies where 5-Star and the League have a comfortable majority, after which it will be fully empowered.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.