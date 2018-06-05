Italy's new government wins first confidence vote in Senate

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new, anti-establishment government won its first confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had presented his coalition’s agenda of tax cuts and higher welfare spending.

The government, backed by the 5-Star Movement, founded nine years ago as a grass-roots protest group, and the right-wing League, won the vote by 171-117 in the 320-seat Senate.

On Wednesday Conte’s administration, which was sworn in on Friday, faces a confidence vote in the lower house Chamber of Deputies where 5-Star and the League have a comfortable majority, after which it will be fully empowered.