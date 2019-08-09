Italy's League presents no confidence motion in government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling League party said on Friday it will present a no confidence motion in the Senate to bring down the government and it hopes the country will go quickly to snap elections.

“Those who waste time hurt the country,” the League said in a statement.

Matteo Salvini’s right-wing party announced on Thursday that its ruling coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had collapsed.

Parliament has closed for the summer recess and it is up to the president of the Senate to decide when to recall it.

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella is the ultimate arbiter of Italian politics and the only authority who can dissolve the parliament and call the elections.