Italy president to hold new talks on govt formation on April 12-13

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will hold a second round of talks about the formation of a government with political parties on April 12-13, a statement from the head of state’s office said on Tuesday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to the media during the second day of consultations at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The first round of formal consultations, which was held last week, ended in a stalemate.

Mattarella has the power to name a prime minister, but the March 4 national election ended with a hung parliament so it is still unclear whether rivals can find common ground for a coalition government, or whether another vote will be needed.

Italy’s parliament is divided three ways between a right-wing coalition, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, and the centre-left Democratic Party. These main groups will meet Mattarella on Thursday afternoon and evening.