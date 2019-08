FILE PHOTO: Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at the Bellevue summit venue during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) are set to agree on outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte returning as head of a new government, two PD sources told Reuters on Monday.

“We look well on track towards a new Conte government,” one of the two sources said, as talks between the two parties continued.