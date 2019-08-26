Italy's Conte to meet with PD, 5-Star leaders at 1900 GMT: source

FILE PHOTO: Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks on the phone before attending a working session on "G7 Partnership with Africa" during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will hold talks with the leaders of 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) at 1900 GMT as the two parties try to seal a deal on forming a new government, a PD source said on Monday.

5-Star are insisting that Conte be reinstated as prime minister at the head of any coalition with the PD, but a final agreement has not been reached yet, the source added.