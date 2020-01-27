Fall in support for Italy's 5-Star won't cause govt instability: PM

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday he did not believe that a slump in support for the coalition 5-Star Movement would lead to instability in his government.
“Absolutely not, I do not think (5-Star) is a factor of instability,” Conte told reporters, in his first comments following regional elections on Sunday.
5-Star won just 3.5% of the regional vote in Emilia-Romagna and little over 7% in Calabria. In the 2018 national vote it was the single largest party with 33% backing.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Crispian Balmer