Fall in support for Italy's 5-Star won't cause govt instability: PM

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday he did not believe that a slump in support for the coalition 5-Star Movement would lead to instability in his government.

“Absolutely not, I do not think (5-Star) is a factor of instability,” Conte told reporters, in his first comments following regional elections on Sunday.

5-Star won just 3.5% of the regional vote in Emilia-Romagna and little over 7% in Calabria. In the 2018 national vote it was the single largest party with 33% backing.