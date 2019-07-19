Italian prime minister says major progress made on bill wanted by League

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is pictured before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Rome, Italy July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday the coalition parties had made great progress towards securing a deal on a reform promoted by the League party that will give greater powers to the regions.

League leader Matteo Salvini, who serves as both deputy prime minister and interior minister, complained this week that the measure was blocked because of opposition from the 5-Star Movement and warned that this could topple the government.

“I am pleased to announce that we have made significant progress on autonomy,” Conte told reporters after meeting relevant ministers. “I trust that a window is being opened to take this measure to the cabinet (shortly),” he added.