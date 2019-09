FILE PHOTO - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presents his government's programme ahead of confidence vote at the Parliament in Rome, Italy, September 9, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new ruling coalition intends to stick with the citizen’s income scheme introduced by the previous government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.

“Indeed, it will be implemented,” Conte said addressing the lower house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote in the new administration later on Monday.

Conte also said the government did not plan to dismantle welfare measures for low income earners.