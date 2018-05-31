FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 6:06 PM / in 2 hours

Italy president summons Conte, seen named as PM for coalition government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday summoned Giuseppe Conte to his palace, where he is expected to hand him his second mandate to form a coalition government in eight days.

The far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have again presented Conte as their choice for prime minister. He will meet Mattarella at 9 p.m. in Rome (1900 GMT).

Conte’s first effort to put together a government was thwarted at the weekend by Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

