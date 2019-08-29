World News
Italy's Conte accepts new mandate, hopes to draw up government list quickly

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he had accepted a mandate from the head of state to try to put together a new government, adding that he hoped to draw up a list of ministers in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a green light from President Sergio Mattarella to form a coalition, Conte said the new administration would have to work immediately on drawing up a budget and preventing a looming hike of sales taxes.

“In the coming days I will return to the president of the republic ... and submit my proposals for ministers,” he said.

Conte resigned last week after the far-right League party withdrew from its coalition with the 5-Star, However, the opposition Democratic Party has stepped into the breach and said it will hook up with 5-Star under the leadership of Conte.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer

