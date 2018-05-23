Italy's Conte remains League, 5-Star candidate for prime minister: Di Maio

ROME (Reuters) - Little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte remains Italy’s prime minister candidate for the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and far right League, Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Di Maio shakes hands with Giuseppe Conte in Rome ahead of Italy's election, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

Conte’s candidacy hit a hurdle on Tuesday when it appeared that he had inflated some of his academic credentials.

“Conte is, and absolutely remains, the prime minister candidate for Five-Star and the League,” Di Maio said in a statement.