May 23, 2018 / 9:31 AM / in an hour

Italy's Conte remains League, 5-Star candidate for prime minister: Di Maio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte remains Italy’s prime minister candidate for the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and far right League, Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Di Maio shakes hands with Giuseppe Conte in Rome ahead of Italy's election, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

Conte’s candidacy hit a hurdle on Tuesday when it appeared that he had inflated some of his academic credentials.

“Conte is, and absolutely remains, the prime minister candidate for Five-Star and the League,” Di Maio said in a statement.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Valentina Za

