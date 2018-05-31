FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 5:54 PM / a few seconds ago

Italy's PM-designate quits mandate, opens way for 5-Star/League government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund official, gave up his mandate to form a cabinet of technocrats on Thursday, opening the way for law professor Giuseppe Conte to head an anti-establishment coalition government.

Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli arrives to talk to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Conte’s first effort to put together a government, after being nominated eight days ago, was thwarted at the weekend by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.

The new government will include a different choice for the pivotal ministry, economics professor Giovanni Tria, 5-Star and League sources said.

“A political government is by far the best solution for the country,” Cottarelli said after giving up his mandate.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

