Italy's PM-designate quits mandate, opens way for 5-Star/League government

ROME (Reuters) - Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund official, gave up his mandate to form a cabinet of technocrats on Thursday, opening the way for law professor Giuseppe Conte to head an anti-establishment coalition government.
Conte’s first effort to put together a government, after being nominated eight days ago, was thwarted at the weekend by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.
The new government will include a different choice for the pivotal ministry, economics professor Giovanni Tria, 5-Star and League sources said.
“A political government is by far the best solution for the country,” Cottarelli said after giving up his mandate.
Reporting by Steve Scherer