May 27, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italian president summons Cottarelli for Monday meeting: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - President Sergio Mattarella summoned Carlo Cottarelli, a former senior director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for talks on Monday, his office said in a statement - a move that suggested he may ask him to head a technocrat government.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to media after a meeting with Italy's Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Earlier on Sunday, Mattarella effectively scuttled efforts to form a coalition government supported by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League after he rejected their choice for economy minister.

Most political parties have said they would not back a technocrat government in parliament and would push for early elections in the autumn if a coalition administration failed to take office.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Richard Balmforth

