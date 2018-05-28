Italy president summons ex-IMF official for 0930 GMT meeting

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president will meet former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli at 1130 local (930 GMT) on Monday, a presidential spokesperson said, amid speculation that Cottarelli would be asked to head a stopgap government.

President Sergio Mattarella is summoning Cottarelli to his office after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League abandoned plans to form a ruling coalition in protest at Mattarella’s veto of their proposed economy minister.