May 28, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's PM-designate says he will accompany country to new vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli said on Monday that he will put together a government “very quickly” to accompany the country to fresh elections, to be held in the fall or early next year.

Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli arrives before a meeting with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

“I’ll present myself to parliament with a program which - if it wins the backing of parliament - would include the approval of the 2019 budget. Then parliament would be dissolved with elections at the beginning of 2019,” Cottarelli said shortly after being named interim prime minister by Italy’s president.

“In the absence of (parliament’s) confidence, the government would resign immediately and its main function would be the management of ordinary affairs until elections are held after the month of August,” Cottarelli added.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti

