Italy's PM-designate sees possible new government headed by politicians: Ansa

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary fund official tapped by the president to lead a government of technicians, said there may be a chance for parties to form a government, Italian news agencies reported.

FILE PHOTO: Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli arrives to talk to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Cottarelli received a mandate to form a government two days ago, but no major parties have supported his efforts. In the meantime, Italy’s 5-Star Movement has renewed a push to form a coalition government with the far-right League.