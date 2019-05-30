Italy's League junior minister resigns after conviction, Salvini accepts

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the League party headquarters, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Milan, Italy May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s League leader and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini accepted on Thursday the resignation of a junior minister convicted for embezzlement, in a move likely to avoid a potential hurdle for the ruling coalition.

Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi was sentenced to a prison term of three years and five months. The League’s coalition partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, had said Rixi should quit if found guilty.

Shortly after his conviction Rixi announced he wanted to step down and Salvini welcomed his decision.

“I accept his resignation only to protect him and the activity of the government from senseless attacks and polemics”, Salvini said in a statement.